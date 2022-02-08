Philip Haslett

Adept at organizing trips across the country, Haslett can arrange an oyster tasting on Arcachon Bay or a truffle-hunting excursion in Provence. He also books clients at luxury villas staffed with a full-time butler and chef. With 34 years of experience in France's luxury tourism trade under his belt—including stints as a hotel barge captain and hot air balloon pilot—Haslett has a deep-seated knowledge of all the country has to offer, from such tried-and-true destinations as Paris and the Riviera, to such off-the-beaten-path alternatives as French Basque Country and the Ile de Re. And he has access to the country's most intriguing artisans and craftsman, making for tours that are as mind-expanding as they are pleasurable.