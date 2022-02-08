Philip Haslett

T+L TOP TRAVEL ADVISOR | FRANCE SPECIALIST 
February 08, 2022

Adept at organizing trips across the country, Haslett can arrange an oyster tasting on Arcachon Bay or a truffle-hunting excursion in Provence. He also books clients at luxury villas staffed with a full-time butler and chef. With 34 years of experience in France's luxury tourism trade under his belt—including stints as a hotel barge captain and hot air balloon pilot—Haslett has a deep-seated knowledge of all the country has to offer, from such tried-and-true destinations as Paris and the Riviera, to such off-the-beaten-path alternatives as French Basque Country and the Ile de Re. And he has access to the country's most intriguing artisans and craftsman, making for tours that are as mind-expanding as they are pleasurable.

Additional Specialties: Monaco, Corsica

Language(s) Spoken: English and French

Minimum Daily Spend: $1000

Trip Planning Fees: variable

Contact Info

philip@kairos-travel.com | +33 6 58 20 87 12 | Aix en Provence, France

www.kairos-travel.com

facebook.com/uniqueprovence

instagram.com/unique_provence/

linkedin.com/in/philip-haslett-382a4b58/

Itinerary

Paris to French Riviera Sample Itinerary
© Copyright Travel + Leisure. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com