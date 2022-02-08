Norman Aynbinder
If you're looking for an adventure-focused itinerary that covers a range of interests—from volcanology to dog-sledding—Aynbinder has the solution. On one trip, he took travelers to Denali National Park & Preserve to hike with guides from the luxury lodge Sheldon Chalet. Also on the trek? Lance Leslie, a legendary mountain climber. The President and CEO of Excursionist has been working in Hawaii and Alaska since 2007, becoming a recognized destination expert on both. The states, he says, "Have a lot in common: they are both volcanic. They are both extremely remote and wild places that require you to step off the beaten path and explore them, and they also have amazing Indigenous cultures."
Additional Specialties: US National Parks
Language(s) Spoken: Russian, English, and German.
Minimum Daily Spend: $1,000 USD per person per day.
Trip Planning Fees: Variable travel services fees: $250+ USD
Contact Info
norman@excursionist.com | 646-429-0899 | Miami, FL
"We decided to engage Excursionist, (Norman Aynbinder and Elan Nissenboim) at the worst possible time—during a pandemic. Our travel ideas had many requirements: very private, medically safe, only small/secluded towns, top notch restaurants, superb accommodations, private sailings, and more. Excursionist made us fall in love again with American tourism. They achieved the impossible by lining up exquisite small hotels, world-class restaurants, private tours, and experiences that were transformational for us. Every suggestion was on-point, they had managed to know us very well after just a couple conversations during their meticulous planning phase. For a week we forgot the world, disconnected from stress, and enjoyed a lifestyle experience that we thought belonged to a bygone era. The American northeast, specifically Maine, was brought to life just for us as if a Norman Rockwell painting." - Dani G.