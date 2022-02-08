Norman Aynbinder

If you're looking for an adventure-focused itinerary that covers a range of interests—from volcanology to dog-sledding—Aynbinder has the solution. On one trip, he took travelers to Denali National Park & Preserve to hike with guides from the luxury lodge Sheldon Chalet. Also on the trek? Lance Leslie, a legendary mountain climber. The President and CEO of Excursionist has been working in Hawaii and Alaska since 2007, becoming a recognized destination expert on both. The states, he says, "Have a lot in common: they are both volcanic. They are both extremely remote and wild places that require you to step off the beaten path and explore them, and they also have amazing Indigenous cultures."