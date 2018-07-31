Nicola Butler's 13-day Trip to London and the English Countryside

Nicola Butler is a member of Travel + Leisure’s A-List, a collection of the top travel advisors in the world, and can help plan your perfect getaway. Below is an example of the type of itineraries she creates. To work with Nicola, you can contact her directly at nicola@noteworthy.co.uk.

Day 1: Arrive in London

Arrival into London with private escort through London Heathrow to your awaiting private vehicle.

Stay

The Stafford

Day 2: London

Take an introductory tour of London including Trafalgar Square, the National Gallery, and the National Portrait Gallery. Have a private meeting with the Director of Music followed by a concert at St. Martins in the Field, an architectural jewel sitting at the corner of one of the world's most famous squares. Have lunch at the Portrait Restaurant, National Portrait Gallery, befor enjoying a privileged bird’s eye view of London from a private capsule on the London Eye.

Stay

The Stafford

Day 3: London

Explore the City of London, visiting the Tower of London and world-renowned Crown Jewels. Visit St. Paul’s Cathedral for a private behin-the-scenes tour of this mother church, which sits at the highest point of the City of London.

Stay

The Stafford

Day 4: London

Experience an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the Changing of the Guard, then visit one of the finest working stables in existence, the Royal Mews. Explore the St. James neighborhood and enjoy lunch at one of our local favorites, the Rail House Café, before visiting Westminster Abbey and the surrounding areas.

Stay

The Stafford

Day 5: London

Explore Kensington Palace and its current exhibitions before lunch at The Ivy Kensington Brasserie. In the afternoon, visit the Victoria & Albert Museum, the world's largest museum of decorative arts and design, followed by a walk around the Chelsea Physic Garden. In the evening, attend a theatre production in the West End.

Stay

The Stafford

Day 6: London

Skip the lines for an experience exclusively for NoteWorthy guests: firing the guns and raising the flags on Britain’s last

surviving war ship in London, the HMS Belfast. Immerse yourself on an exclusive tour of Charing Cross tube station, where movies such as "Paddington Bear" and the James Bond movie "Skyfall" were made. You will follow in Bond’s footsteps as you go behind locked doors to where no member of the public has access.

Stay

The Stafford

Day 7: Hampshire

Visit Hampton Court Flower Show and explore the Royal Palace, which originates from 1515.

Stay

Four Seasons Hampshire

Day 8: Oxfordshire

Take an exclusive private tour of Blenheim Palace, before visiting the atmospheric, golden-stone colleges and clustered

medieval streets of Oxford.

Stay

Four Seasons Hampshire

Day 9: Stonehenge and Bath

Walk in the footsteps of Neolithic ancestors at Stonehenge, then explore the city of Bath, with visits to Bath Abbey and the

Roman Baths.

Stay

Four Seasons Hampshire

Day 10: Chawton and Winchester

Visit Jane Austen’s 17th century House Museum and Chawton House Library, then explore the medieval city of Winchester.

Stay

Four Seasons Hampshire

Day 11: Windsor and Berkshire

Visit one of the official residences of the British Royal family: Windsor Castle. Afterward, explore the Chiltern Valley, including the pretty town of Henley on Thames, home to the Royal Regatta.

Stay

Cliveden House

Day 12: Bletchley and Buckinghamshire

Visit Bletchley Park, home of the WWII codebreakers, and Stowe Gardens.

Stay

Cliveden House

Day 13: Depart from London