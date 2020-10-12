London-based Butler has been immersed in the U.K. and Ireland hospitality world ever since winning a coveted student internship at Thomas Cook decades ago. Her clients, often ultra-high-net-worth travelers, rely on her to plan one-of-a-kind experiences—many of which, too exclusive to divulge here—but she’s just as comfortable planning a modest family vacation or a quiet country getaway.
Trends Butler is noticing in British Isles travel? Ireland, always popular, is growing even more so, from city stays in Dublin to a tour of the Guinness family’s personal farm. Stately manor hotels are opening up in quieter parts of England: the Newt and Shatwell House in Somerset; Thyme, in the Cotswolds; Yorkshire’s Grantley Hall. And clients are more and more interested in sustainability, from plastic-free stays and ways to reduce food waste to social responsibility efforts, including donations to local organizations all along the route.
ADDITIONAL SPECIALTIES: Paris and Northern France
Languages Spoken: English
Minimum Daily Spend: £500
Trip Planning Fees: From £250 (applied toward cost of trip)
nicola@noteworthy.co.uk | 44-203-051-5165 | London, England
"I used Nicola Butler and her Noteworthy team to host my family for a two-week trip to England last summer. On a scale of 1 to 10, the trip was a 12! The itinerary was terrific. Our guides were incredibly knowledgeable, professional, and charismatic. The entire process is a memory we will forever cherish." - H.R.