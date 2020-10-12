Nicola Butler

Trends Butler is noticing in British Isles travel? Ireland, always popular, is growing even more so, from city stays in Dublin to a tour of the Guinness family’s personal farm. Stately manor hotels are opening up in quieter parts of England: the Newt and Shatwell House in Somerset; Thyme, in the Cotswolds; Yorkshire’s Grantley Hall. And clients are more and more interested in sustainability, from plastic-free stays and ways to reduce food waste to social responsibility efforts, including donations to local organizations all along the route.