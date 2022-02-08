Beyond the sheer luxury of staying at fabulous places and having our own driver, Niall really knows India. He planned side trips and adventures. For example, we took an old steam train from the hill station of Ooty down to the hot plains, which was a real journey into the colonial past of India, and Nialla also arranged for us to meet an Indigenous tribal family. At another point, he worked the Nagarhole National Park into our trip, where we loved the ecologically senstivite accomodations—and we saw not one, but two tigers! I highly recommend Niall Causer to any clients looking for thoughtful, carefully planned, luxury travel that is sensitive to the cultural traditions of India." - Karen N.