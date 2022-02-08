Niall Causer
Causer has spent the past decade designing trips to India, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. For one couple's blowout celebration, he planned an epic 39-day journey that took in Mumbai, Rajasthan, Bangalore, and Goa, with stays in the best hotels, like the Taj Mahal Palace & Tower, in Mumbai, and Amanbagh, in Rajasthan. Causer has also scouted newer properties for clients and is especially enthusiastic about the Woods at Sasan, which "brings an exciting, boutique option to the Gir Forest area in Gujarat. There's also The Johri in Jaipur, a "a beautiful addition" to the city thanks to its central location and "housed within a beautiful 19th-century haveli (a traditional townhouse), very much in keeping with the local style."
Additional Specialties: Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Japan and Iceland
Language(s) Spoken: English
Minimum Daily Spend: $270
Trip Planning Fees: There is no fee for my planning services.
Contact Info
niall.causer@audleytravel.com | 617-223-4171 | Boston, US
Testimonial
"Niall Causer organized our trip to Southern India and we were beyond thrilled with the amazing itinerary he put together. We talked in advance with him about our interests which include archaeology, architecture, and wildlife—and his itinerary was superb. He booked us into the best rooms in some of the best hotels.
Beyond the sheer luxury of staying at fabulous places and having our own driver, Niall really knows India. He planned side trips and adventures. For example, we took an old steam train from the hill station of Ooty down to the hot plains, which was a real journey into the colonial past of India, and Nialla also arranged for us to meet an Indigenous tribal family. At another point, he worked the Nagarhole National Park into our trip, where we loved the ecologically senstivite accomodations—and we saw not one, but two tigers! I highly recommend Niall Causer to any clients looking for thoughtful, carefully planned, luxury travel that is sensitive to the cultural traditions of India." - Karen N.