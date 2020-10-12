Mina Agnos

Agnos, who splits time between the U.S. and her company’s office in Athens, particularly loves checking out the latest and greatest hotel openings around Greece. On her radar these days are the Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel, just outside the capital on the Athenian Riviera; Euphoria Retreat, a holistic spa with wellness offerings inspired by traditional Greek medicine; and Parilio, a 33-key boutique hotel on Paros that earned a place on T+L’s 2020 It List.