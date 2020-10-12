Mina Agnos

The president and co-founder of Travelive is passionate about Greece, and can bring clients to their ancestral family villages, the legendary sites of Greek mythology, and hard-to-reach islands (preferred mode of transport: high-speed rib boat). She is also knowledgeable about the broader eastern Mediterranean, from destinations like Cyprus, an up-and-comer for U.S. travelers, to perennial favorites like Turkey and Egypt.
Agnos, who splits time between the U.S. and her company’s office in Athens, particularly loves checking out the latest and greatest hotel openings around Greece. On her radar these days are the Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel, just outside the capital on the Athenian Riviera; Euphoria Retreat, a holistic spa with wellness offerings inspired by traditional Greek medicine; and Parilio, a 33-key boutique hotel on Paros that earned a place on T+L’s 2020 It List.
ADDITIONAL SPECIALTIES: Heritage Travel, Family and Multi-Generational Travel
Languages Spoken: English, Greek, and Spanish
Minimum Daily Spend: $350 per person
Trip Planning Fees: None
mina@travelive.com | 888-377-5483 | Boca Raton, FL