Melissa Lee

Lee is immersed in all things Scandinavia, with an abiding love for the Nordic countries and far north destinations like Greenland and the Faroe Islands. She is always looking for the next unique way to discover this diverse region, whether that be a private stay at the newest ultra-luxury lodge in Finnish Lapland or summering like a local in Skanör-Falsterbo, the go-to seaside destination for the Stockholm culture set.