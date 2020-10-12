Melissa Lee

Lee is immersed in all things Scandinavia, with an abiding love for the Nordic countries and far north destinations like Greenland and the Faroe Islands. She is always looking for the next unique way to discover this diverse region, whether that be a private stay at the newest ultra-luxury lodge in Finnish Lapland or summering like a local in Skanör-Falsterbo, the go-to seaside destination for the Stockholm culture set.
These countries are filled to the brim with natural beauty, especially in the sparsely populated northern regions, and Lee specializes in nature experiences to help her clients get away from it all. Recent experiences she’s planned include “forest bathing” and foraging with the Sámi community in Swedish Lapland; skiing under the northern lights in the Arctic Circle; and a helicopter tour around hard-to-reach active volcanoes in Iceland.
ADDITIONAL SPECIALTIES: Morocco, Peru, Adventure Travel, Family Travel, Culinary Travel
