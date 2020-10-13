Frequent trips to China keep Zhang up-to-date on the many new openings and emerging destinations within the country. Recently, that’s included the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region—where a dry climate has fostered a nascent wine industry—and Songyang County, renowned for its green tea and a growing modern-art scene. “Tea fields have become home to modern tea houses where young entrepreneurs cultivate the culture of their ancestors and dusty
sugar factories have been transformed into modern architectural masterpieces. We're working on product development in this region now and I can't wait to welcome visitors later this year,” she says. Zhang has also noticed clients becoming less intimidated by China’s vastness, and that “they are looking for truly unique experiences and more remote and less-visited locales that will help them to understand the diversity of the country.” She also adds that “perhaps surprisingly, China has some great experiences to offer travelers looking for a touch of romance. Private chef's table Peking duck dinners in Beijing and luxury stays in the Shangri-la valleys are among my favorites.”
ADDITIONAL SPECIALTIES: Wellness travel
Languages Spoken: English, Mandarin, and Yunnan Chinese dialect
Minimum Daily Spend: $350 per person per day
Trip Planning Fees: None
mei.zhang@wildchina.com | 510-660-9418 | Beijing, China
"I had a wonderful experience working with Mei and the team at WildChina while planning a trip to several regions in China this past year. Mei is the consummate cultural liaison to China. She provided a range of exciting itineraries that delivered the type of experiences we sought within the allocated timeframe and budget. Her and her team worked closely with us to narrow down the options and ultimately refine the trip until it met all of our desires. She has a large, experienced staff that works closely with her and her leadership to bring the itinerary to life. On the ground, our trip to China was more than we could have hoped for. We had experiences that we could have only dreamed of. We owe much to Mei and the WildChina team." - Mattew Sade