Mary Cropper

"I worked with Mary to plan an out west adventure with my mom for her 70th birthday celebration after our other travel plans were impacted by covid. After my first conversation with Mary I knew I was in good hands, she listened to what I was looking for in terms of activities, accommodations, budget, travel logistics and dining experiences and created an itinerary that exceeded my expectations. She kept me informed of travel alerts that were ever-changing with covid rules and seamlessly adjusted our trip as circumstances presented challenges. She crafted an ambitious trip with several moving parts and while weather and covid created some difficulties, Mary was ahead of it all and made sure we had what we needed to make our trip something I will always treasure. What was so apparent was her knowledge of the areas we would visit and sharing her personal experiences, she was true professional and I felt confident throughout the entire process." - Joanna C