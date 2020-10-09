Mark Nolting

Nolting specializes in unforgettable wildlife experiences, whether they involve helping to dart rhinos with researchers in South Africa’s Kwandwe Private Game Reserve or tracking elephants in Zimbabwe’s Mana Pools National Park. "Travelers are more conscientious and involved in supporting conservation efforts to sustain the long-term employment of communities around the parks," Nolting says. He's also noticed that more and more clients are requesting remote or exclusive experiences — a trend that pre-dates the pandemic, as certain areas become overrun or unregulated. Still, there's plenty of wilderness to be seen, with his trips to Asilia Africa camps or areas managed by African Parks Network, to take two examples. Nolting has also started taking clients—particularly those who've already ticked the traditional safari box—further afield: "I planned a 20-day private safari to the Republic of the Congo and the Central African Republic that included private gorilla trekking in Odzala-Kokoua National Park."