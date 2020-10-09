Mark Lakin

TRAVEL ADVISORY BOARD | JAPAN SPECIALIST
October 09, 2020

Lakin is the Founder of The Legacy Untold, a highly specialized luxury travel agency that connects curious travelers with transformative experiences in the farthest corners of the planet. He uses his personal knowledge and exceptional connections across all seven continents to create extraordinary bespoke itineraries to his favorite destinations, like Africa, Antarctica, Iceland, India, Japan, and New Zealand.

ADDITIONAL SPECIALTIES: Africa, New Zealand, and Antarctica

Languages Spoken: English

Minimum Daily Spend: $800 per person

Trip Planning Fees: $250 per person

Contact Info

ml@thelegacyuntold.com | 917-838-6100 | New York, NY

www.thelegacyuntold.com

facebook.com/mark.lakin1

instagram.com/mark_lakin

linkedin.com/in/mark-l-lakin-esq

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com