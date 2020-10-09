Mark Lakin

Lakin is the Founder of The Legacy Untold, a highly specialized luxury travel agency that connects curious travelers with transformative experiences in the farthest corners of the planet. He uses his personal knowledge and exceptional connections across all seven continents to create extraordinary bespoke itineraries to his favorite destinations, like Africa, Antarctica, Iceland, India, Japan, and New Zealand.
ADDITIONAL SPECIALTIES: Africa, New Zealand, and Antarctica
Languages Spoken: English
Minimum Daily Spend: $800 per person
Trip Planning Fees: $250 per person
ml@thelegacyuntold.com | 917-838-6100 | New York, NY