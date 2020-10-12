Marilyn Clark

Clark has explored all six of the major islands, so she knows the pros and cons of each. Previous trips she’s planned include a multiday trek along the trails of Kauai, a volunteer vacation for a family, and a 50th-wedding-anniversary dinner on a yacht off Oahu. A recent discovery she’s made is a new private sunset tour to the Haleakala crater on Maui. “Sunrise tours have always been very popular,” she notes, “but a sunset tour is ideal for travelers who don’t want to wake up early in the morning or subject themselves to freezing temperatures.” Sustainability is a priority of many of Clark’s clients, and she’s frequently asked to recommend under-the-radar destinations that are far away from the crowds. One of her top places to send such travelers is Lanai, one of the last truly underdeveloped Hawaiian islands, home to the newly opened, wellness-focused Four Seasons Lodge at Koele. “It’s a wonderful place to relax, destress, and enjoy unique experiences,” she says.