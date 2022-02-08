Marco Palermo
Palermo is a master of customized adventures in Croatia, Portugal, and Spain, and he particularly enjoys crafting culinary moments. A recent Portugal example: a wine lover's dream trip, including a special tasting at Quinta do Crasto, in the Douro Valley, and a tour of Porto's most storied cellars.
In Croatia, he can set up a food and wine pairing with a chef and sommelier on the slopes of mount Kozjak in Croatia—but he can also arrange a private visit with cotton and silk artisans, or a yacht charter along the Pakleni Islands with a stop at a seafood restaurant.
In Spain, he's always keen to arrange a tasting at his favorite winery "Clos de l'Obac has some of the most prestigious wines in the Priorat appellation," he shares. "We have sent many clients to this bucolic region, a lovely drive from Barcelona, and their hospitality, estate and award-winning wines are divine. The owner personally leads the wine tasting."
Like many advisors, Palermo has seen high demand for villa rentals in all three countries. "We are seeing that families want to cook together and explore the countryside, islands, or mountain valleys. Spain, Portugal, and Croatia have all these things in abundance and make access to these places easy."
Additional Specialties: Italy
Language(s) Spoken: Italian, English, Spanish
Minimum Daily Spend: $750
Trip Planning Fees: $1,000
Contact Info
marco@authentic-explorations.com | (917)-353-7352 | New York
Testimonial
"Marco Palermo has arranged excursions for our extended family throughout Italy. His intimate, personal knowledge of the country is evident in the detailed itineraries, knowledgeable, enthusiastic tour guides and incredible experiences he has provided. The hotels, restaurant recommendations and suggested stops have been perfect. Highlights have included a salumi tour and tasting in Parma, truffle hunting in Umbria and a wine tasting tour of Piedmont with a truffle expert/sommelier. Always educational and fun, we look forward to planning many more adventures with Marco."- Jill K.