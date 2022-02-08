"Marco Palermo has arranged excursions for our extended family throughout Italy. His intimate, personal knowledge of the country is evident in the detailed itineraries, knowledgeable, enthusiastic tour guides and incredible experiences he has provided. The hotels, restaurant recommendations and suggested stops have been perfect. Highlights have included a salumi tour and tasting in Parma, truffle hunting in Umbria and a wine tasting tour of Piedmont with a truffle expert/sommelier. Always educational and fun, we look forward to planning many more adventures with Marco."- Jill K.