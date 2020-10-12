Marc Beale

Beale provides his clients with unrivaled access, pairing them with resident experts who share similar interests. He has connected a professional photographer with local artists, who accompanied the client to some under-the-radar areas, like the deserts of Guajira, in the country’s northeast, and the colorful Caño Cristales River near La Macarena National Park. For gastronauts, Beale has arranged for clients to join some of the country’s top chefs on trips to the local market to see where they source their produce each morning, before heading back to their restaurants for exclusive cooking classes or indulgent tasting menus. “One of my favorite chefs to work with at the moment is Carmen Angel, the chef behind the hugely popular Carmen restaurants in Medellin and Cartagena,” Beale says. “We have organized for our guests to join her and her husband, Rob Pevitts, on an excursion to a nearby farm to pick Andean lulo fruit and tomate de arbol, before heading back to Carmen to re-create her iconic five-course tasting menu under her watchful eye.”
ADDITIONAL SPECIALTIES: Luxury travel and family travel
Languages Spoken: English, Spanish
Minimum Daily Spend: $450 per person
Trip Planning Fees: $250
marc@amakuna.com | 646-736-7582 | Medellin, Colombia
"My family and I worked with Marc on a two-week vacation to Colombia. He and his partner Boris were incredibly responsive both before and during our vacation. They created an itinerary perfectly suited to our family’s needs. Whether it was top-notch luxury accommodations, arranging the perfect tour or adventure, using the very best guides, or recommending fabulous restaurants, they continuously exceeded our high expectations." - Ed Belz