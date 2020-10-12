Marc Beale

Beale provides his clients with unrivaled access, pairing them with resident experts who share similar interests. He has connected a professional photographer with local artists, who accompanied the client to some under-the-radar areas, like the deserts of Guajira, in the country’s northeast, and the colorful Caño Cristales River near La Macarena National Park. For gastronauts, Beale has arranged for clients to join some of the country’s top chefs on trips to the local market to see where they source their produce each morning, before heading back to their restaurants for exclusive cooking classes or indulgent tasting menus. “One of my favorite chefs to work with at the moment is Carmen Angel, the chef behind the hugely popular Carmen restaurants in Medellin and Cartagena,” Beale says. “We have organized for our guests to join her and her husband, Rob Pevitts, on an excursion to a nearby farm to pick Andean lulo fruit and tomate de arbol, before heading back to Carmen to re-create her iconic five-course tasting menu under her watchful eye.”