Louisa Gehring

Gehring is just as skilled at planning dreamy honeymoon getaways and multigenerational trips as she is at organizing monthlong solo adventures that span numerous islands. Lately, she’s been recommending newly refurbished classic hotels, like Belmond Cap Juluca in Anguilla and Eden Rock–St. Barths. One of the biggest trends she’s observed is the rise of lesser-known islands like Dominica and the St. Vincent and the Grenadines—which she attributes to concerns of overtourism. “Easy flights from the U.S. has led to rampant development and the emergence of ‘hotel strips’ with no local culture,” she says. “My clients are willing to work a bit harder to get to special destinations that aren’t overwhelmed by the masses.” Thanks to Genring’s deep familiarity with the Caribbean’s geography and the flight routes connecting various islands, she’s able to pull together itineraries that allow for seamless transfer between destinations. She recently planned a three-week vacation for a couple that included stays on 8 different Caribbean islands, including Barbados, Antigua, and St. Martin.
ADDITIONAL SPECIALTIES: Multigenerational travel and honeymoons
Languages Spoken: English and Spanish
Minimum Daily Spend: From $1,000 per day
Trip Planning Fees: $350 for trips within North America and $450 for travel to the rest of the world.
louisa@gehringtravel.com | 513-666-1129 | Cincinnati, OH
"At the heart of Louisa and Gehring Travel is a dedication to fulfilling the goals of clients, in terms of accommodations, culture interaction, and the emotional mind-set of the travel experience. Louisa is committed to the success at every stage of a trip, imparting joy throughout planning and during travel. She delivered on every level and at every second of our trip. From boarding the plane, to making international flight changes, to the breakfast served at the hotels, we enjoyed the most memorable travel experience of our lives with Louisa's help. She helped us find unique travel opportunities that fit our interests and raised our expectations on how to travel!" - Leslie Jones