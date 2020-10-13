Rothschild blends wildlife watching in the bush with cultural experiences in far-flung places, including the shores of Kenya’s Lake Turkana and the backcountry of Ethiopia. "With our contacts on the ground, we pulled off visits and interactions to behind-the-scenes areas that would not have otherwise been possible," she says of one Ethiopia trip in particular. "Every day we had elements of surprise in the itinerary, with guest speakers, cocktails, and interesting private dinners." That above-and-beyond craftsmanship is also found on Rothschild's itineraries to more traditional destinations, like Kenya and South Africa. Wherever they're going, travelers are ever-mindful of maximizing every moment. Even pre-pandemic, Rothschild says, travelers were looking to have their own "private experiences," tailored to their own interests and schedules. "They don't want to be around lots of other travelers, and they are choosing business class over coach — and private planes instead of commercial," she says. "People want to maximize their time on the ground."
ADDITIONAL SPECIALTIES: Australia and family travel
Languages Spoken: Afrikaans and English
Minimum Daily Spend: No minimum
Trip Planning Fees: None
leora@rothschildsafaris.com| 800-405-9463 | Denver
"Leora Rothschild of Rothschild Safaris made my safari dreams come true and then some. Our trip to Zambia exceeded my expectations while staying within my budget. Leora is the consummate professional, and her advice was spot on. She is responsive with a good sense of humor and adventure. She even arranged a romantic private dinner on our anniversary as a surprise. We are already planning our next safari with Leora." - Lynne Bolduc
"Leora has been taking care of all my travel arrangements to Africa since the very beginning. So far, I have been to seven countries, and will be adding a new one this year. Leora and her team, near and far, go above and beyond to make sure the client has an unforgettable experience. I would never even think of traveling with anyone else, and I always highly recommend her services to everyone and anyone who is willing to listen to my amazing stories — and believe me, I have some wonderful and exciting stories to share, especially after thirteen trips to the amazing African continent. She makes you feel like you are family!" - Mary Jane Sesto