Leora Rothschild

Rothschild blends wildlife watching in the bush with cultural experiences in far-flung places, including the shores of Kenya’s Lake Turkana and the backcountry of Ethiopia. "With our contacts on the ground, we pulled off visits and interactions to behind-the-scenes areas that would not have otherwise been possible," she says of one Ethiopia trip in particular. "Every day we had elements of surprise in the itinerary, with guest speakers, cocktails, and interesting private dinners." That above-and-beyond craftsmanship is also found on Rothschild's itineraries to more traditional destinations, like Kenya and South Africa. Wherever they're going, travelers are ever-mindful of maximizing every moment. Even pre-pandemic, Rothschild says, travelers were looking to have their own "private experiences," tailored to their own interests and schedules. "They don't want to be around lots of other travelers, and they are choosing business class over coach — and private planes instead of commercial," she says. "People want to maximize their time on the ground."