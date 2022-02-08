Laura Asilis

Having worked in the travel industry since she was a determined 19 year-old, Laura decided to start her own agency, Travelwise, in 2005 in her native Dominican Republic. Her focus on service, her inside access and her details led to her recognition as Virtuoso's "Most Admired Travel Advisor in Latin America and the Caribbean" in 2015, among many other accolades. Her "high touch" customer service is what best differentiates her professionally, earning Laura the trust of the most discerning travelers. Asilis, economist by profession, harbors a deep passion for family travel, which stems from her own experiences visiting some of the world's most memorable destinations alongside her husband, Jaime, and three children. She serves on various boards and committees for renowned cruise lines, hotel brands, travel organizations as well as non-profit institutions.