Laura Asilis
Based in the Dominican Republic, Asilis pulls off complex multigenerational trips around the world. Despite the challenges of the pandemic, she sent one family on a chartered-yacht adventure off the coast of Bodrum, Turkey, and another client celebrated a milestone birthday with a multi-stop family tour of the natural wonders in Utah and Wyoming. She's seen an uptick in requests for outdoors-focused trips—safaris, in particular, are very hot right now, Asilis says. Another trend she sees sticking post-pandemic? Families splurging on exclusive accommodations. "Privacy, intimacy, and exclusivity are all things my clients will not skimp on," she notes.
Additional Specialties: Large and Medium ships Specialist, Luxury Hotels, Africa Travel.
Language(s) Spoken: English and Spanish
Minimum Daily Spend: 700.00
Trip Planning Fees: Varies
Having worked in the travel industry since she was a determined 19 year-old, Laura decided to start her own agency, Travelwise, in 2005 in her native Dominican Republic. Her focus on service, her inside access and her details led to her recognition as Virtuoso's "Most Admired Travel Advisor in Latin America and the Caribbean" in 2015, among many other accolades. Her "high touch" customer service is what best differentiates her professionally, earning Laura the trust of the most discerning travelers. Asilis, economist by profession, harbors a deep passion for family travel, which stems from her own experiences visiting some of the world's most memorable destinations alongside her husband, Jaime, and three children. She serves on various boards and committees for renowned cruise lines, hotel brands, travel organizations as well as non-profit institutions.
Contact Info
laura.asilis@travelwise.com.do | +809-545-4831 | Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Testimonial
"I have known Laura for many years and she has been my travel advisor now for more than 10 years. She clearly understands the needs and expectations that sophisticated travelers have and is constantly monitoring the execution of the itineraries. I must say I cannot remember one time where we have had an issue with logistics. She is always available and has an elaborate network of contacts at her disposal to be able to offer the best services wherever I go." - José D.