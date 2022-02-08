Kristin Chambers

"Whether we are in spending a weekend in New York City or in a remote part of Burma, Kristin is always looking after us. She does her research. For example, Kristin knew the distance from Bangkok's international terminal to the domestic terminal is a hike. So unbeknownst to us, a buggy and porter were waiting to take us and our baggage to help us catch our flight to Chiang Mai. Want front row seats for a Celine Dion concert or a private dinner and performance by Andrea Bocelli? No worries, Kristin can get it done. We are demanding travelers. We readily pay for first-class service but expect no bumps along the road. Kristin has never disappointed us. She is a true travel professional and a pleasure to work with." - Vincent C.