Kristin Chambers
If a client can dream it, Chambers, who is a certified sommelier and coaches girls' soccer in her hometown, Boston, can do it. A 30-person family trip throughout the Adriatic, including a private welcome dinner in Dubrovnik's Sponza Palace, a weeklong yacht buyout, and a dedicated photographer to document the entire journey? No problem.
"I am in love with one of Windows to Japan's new programs," Chambers says. "Travelers are welcomed into the workshops and homes of artisans who are retiring in their fields and in the midst of passing down their craft traditions to an apprentice or younger generation. It sheds light upon keeping important traditions alive."
Chambers' creative energy has also spurred new ideas during the pandemic. "At the end of March 2020, we launched a culinary program to inspire new itineraries and clients," Chambers says. "We partnered with our favorite chefs from around the world to bring private or small group virtual culinary experiences into our clients' homes. It was such a hit, so many people started requesting privatized experiences at a premium cost. I was thrilled to work with experienced chefs and support the travel industry as best I could."
Additional Specialties: Experiential Travel, Family Travel, Celebratory travel, Villas, Luxury Hotels
Language(s) Spoken: English
Minimum Daily Spend: $2,500
Trip Planning Fees: Varies, starting at $750
Contact Info
kristin@daluxurytravel.com | 508.228.6307 | Boston, MA
Testimonial
"Whether we are in spending a weekend in New York City or in a remote part of Burma, Kristin is always looking after us. She does her research. For example, Kristin knew the distance from Bangkok's international terminal to the domestic terminal is a hike. So unbeknownst to us, a buggy and porter were waiting to take us and our baggage to help us catch our flight to Chiang Mai. Want front row seats for a Celine Dion concert or a private dinner and performance by Andrea Bocelli? No worries, Kristin can get it done. We are demanding travelers. We readily pay for first-class service but expect no bumps along the road. Kristin has never disappointed us. She is a true travel professional and a pleasure to work with." - Vincent C.