Kimberly Wilson Wetty

Wetty joined Valerie Wilson Travel in 1995. Now co-president and owner, she builds long-term relationships with clients by keeping track of their travel histories and passions, which enables her to make informed trip suggestions, from safari adventures in Africa to luxury cruising across the globe.
ADDITIONAL SPECIALTIES: Small-ship Cruises, Medium-ship Cruises, and the Caribbean
Languages Spoken: English
Minimum Daily Spend: $1,000 per person
Trip Planning Fees: $200 per person
kimberlyww@vwti.com | 212-592-1218 | New York, NY