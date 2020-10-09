Kimberly Wilson Wetty

TRAVEL ADVISORY BOARD | FAMILY TRAVEL SPECIALIST 
October 09, 2020

Wetty joined Valerie Wilson Travel in 1995. Now co-president and owner, she builds long-term relationships with clients by keeping track of their travel histories and passions, which enables her to make informed trip suggestions, from safari adventures in Africa to luxury cruising across the globe.

ADDITIONAL SPECIALTIES: Small-ship Cruises, Medium-ship Cruises, and the Caribbean

Languages Spoken: English

Minimum Daily Spend: $1,000 per person

Trip Planning Fees: $200 per person

Contact Info

kimberlyww@vwti.com | 212-592-1218 | New York, NY

www.valeriewilsontravel.com

facebook.com/kwilsonwetty

twitter.com/kimberlywetty

instagram.com/inspiredbytravel

linkedin.com/in/kimberly-wetty-8902149

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com