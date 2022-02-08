Kent Redding
A former safari guide and camp manager in Tanzania, Redding knows firsthand what makes for a quality bush experience. Across the continent, he plans Big Five–focused trips, Great Migration drives, and guided mountain hikes to see endangered gorillas. He's also had his eyes on new and unique lodgings across Africa, such as Kruger Shalati, a luxury hotel inside a now-parked train located on a bridge above the Sabie River in South Africa, and Onduli Ridge, a remote lodge in Namibia that's a jumping-off point for excursions to spot desert-adapted elephants and giraffe. Though many of Redding's clients had to postpone trips planned for 2020, their interest in African adventures hasn't waned, he says. "We're hearing from a lot of clients that they don't want to delay any longer—they're ready to get travel back on the books," Redding says.
Language(s) Spoken: English
Minimum Daily Spend: $1,000 per person per day
Trip Planning Fees: None
Contact Info
info@adventuresinafrica.com | 303-778-1089 | Denver, CO
Testimonial
"My husband and I have been fortunate to have travelled to Africa several times. The last three times the trips were arranged by Africa Adventure Consultants, specifically Kent Redding. Our last trip was July 2021 to Tanzania. Kent had suggested some remote locations in western Tanzania to provide us with some unique experiences. We trust his judgement and value his experience and guidance. The trip was amazing. Every detail was thoughtfully handled from the magnificent camp selections, the easy travel between camps and the convenient covid testing. The final destination was everything Kent said it would be. Greystoke Mahale on the banks of Lake Tanganyika was spectacular. Trekking for chimpanzees is a once in a lifetime experience, and we have Kent to thank for that. We trust Kent and his associates, and would highly recommend them to anyone hoping to plan a trip to Africa. We will travel with him again!"- Betsy S.