"My husband and I have been fortunate to have travelled to Africa several times. The last three times the trips were arranged by Africa Adventure Consultants, specifically Kent Redding. Our last trip was July 2021 to Tanzania. Kent had suggested some remote locations in western Tanzania to provide us with some unique experiences. We trust his judgement and value his experience and guidance. The trip was amazing. Every detail was thoughtfully handled from the magnificent camp selections, the easy travel between camps and the convenient covid testing. The final destination was everything Kent said it would be. Greystoke Mahale on the banks of Lake Tanganyika was spectacular. Trekking for chimpanzees is a once in a lifetime experience, and we have Kent to thank for that. We trust Kent and his associates, and would highly recommend them to anyone hoping to plan a trip to Africa. We will travel with him again!"- Betsy S.