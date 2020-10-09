Kendra Thornton

TRAVEL ADVISORY BOARD | FAMILY TRAVEL & HONEYMOONS SPECIALIST 
October 09, 2020

Thornton, the owner of Royal Travel, started by her parents 50 years ago, makes regular appearances as a travel expert on national TV news stations. She is an advisor to the British Virgin Islands and dazzles clients with her ability to curate unique yacht charters, family adventures, and epic girls trips around the globe.

ADDITIONAL SPECIALTIES: Entertainment travel, group travel, religious pilgrimages, sports travel, and yacht charters

Languages Spoken: English

Minimum Daily Spend: None

Trip Planning Fees: Varies

Contact Info

kthornton@royal-travel.com | 815-217-0608 | Winnetka, IL

www.royal-travel.com

facebook.com/RoyalTravelandTours

twitter.com/RTravel_Tours

instagram.com/RoyalTravelandTours

pinterest.com/kendrakthornton/_created

linkedin.com/company/royal-travel-and-tours/about

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com