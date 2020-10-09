Kendra Thornton

Thornton, the owner of Royal Travel, started by her parents 50 years ago, makes regular appearances as a travel expert on national TV news stations. She is an advisor to the British Virgin Islands and dazzles clients with her ability to curate unique yacht charters, family adventures, and epic girls trips around the globe.
ADDITIONAL SPECIALTIES: Entertainment travel, group travel, religious pilgrimages, sports travel, and yacht charters
Languages Spoken: English
Minimum Daily Spend: None
Trip Planning Fees: Varies
kthornton@royal-travel.com | 815-217-0608 | Winnetka, IL