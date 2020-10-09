Keith Waldon

TRAVEL ADVISORY BOARD | FAMILY TRAVEL SPECIALIST
October 09, 2020

Waldon, who serves on the advisory boards for Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis, Waldorf-Astoria, and other luxury hotel brands, is a dad and has a passion for family travel that engages family members with other cultures, traditions, and natural wonders worldwide. Waldon is the founder of luxury travel agency Departure Lounge and the co-founder of Global CommUnity, a family travel company.

ADDITIONAL SPECIALTIES: Luxury hotels

Languages Spoken: English

Minimum Daily Spend: $1,000

Trip Planning Fees: None

Contact Info

kwaldon@departurelounge.com | 512-750-1012 | Austin, TX

www.departurelounge.com

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com