Keith Waldon

Waldon, who serves on the advisory boards for Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis, Waldorf-Astoria, and other luxury hotel brands, is a dad and has a passion for family travel that engages family members with other cultures, traditions, and natural wonders worldwide. Waldon is the founder of luxury travel agency Departure Lounge and the co-founder of Global CommUnity, a family travel company.
ADDITIONAL SPECIALTIES: Luxury hotels
Languages Spoken: English
Minimum Daily Spend: $1,000
Trip Planning Fees: None
kwaldon@departurelounge.com | 512-750-1012 | Austin, TX