Karin Jones

Jones knows the right camps, lodges, and hotels to suit any traveler's taste. Her clients can meet penguin researchers at Boulders Beach outside Cape Town, women entrepreneurs in Nairobi, or gorilla experts in Uganda. In recent months, Jones says, "I'm seeing a lot of uber-high end family safari travel." She's pointing these larger groups to "fabulous multi-bedroom private villas, bush homes, houses, lodges, and camps, such as Arijuju or Ol Jogi, in Kenya; Singita Serengeti House, in Tanzania; or Fort House at Kwandwe, in the Eastern Cape region of South Africa." A particular passion of hers is learning about the many cuisines of Africa—and sharing that knowledge with her guests. "I once arranged for Kenyan celebrity chef Kiran Jethwa to spend three days with a family, foraging for local seafood, spices, and mushrooms, then cooking together on safari."