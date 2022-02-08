Karin Jones
Jones knows the right camps, lodges, and hotels to suit any traveler's taste. Her clients can meet penguin researchers at Boulders Beach outside Cape Town, women entrepreneurs in Nairobi, or gorilla experts in Uganda. In recent months, Jones says, "I'm seeing a lot of uber-high end family safari travel." She's pointing these larger groups to "fabulous multi-bedroom private villas, bush homes, houses, lodges, and camps, such as Arijuju or Ol Jogi, in Kenya; Singita Serengeti House, in Tanzania; or Fort House at Kwandwe, in the Eastern Cape region of South Africa." A particular passion of hers is learning about the many cuisines of Africa—and sharing that knowledge with her guests. "I once arranged for Kenyan celebrity chef Kiran Jethwa to spend three days with a family, foraging for local seafood, spices, and mushrooms, then cooking together on safari."
Additional Specialties: Family Safaris, Honeymoons, Africa's Beaches & Islands, Gorilla Treks
Language(s) Spoken: English
Minimum Daily Spend: From $800 per person, per day
Trip Planning Fees: From $250, Applicable to Trip Cost
Contact Info
karin@AnastasiaAfrica.com | 424-258-0556 | Los Angeles
Testimonial
"I have had the opportunity to work with Karin Jones and the Anastasia Africa Team for many years and many safaris. The trip and their service were remarkable! I took my three children to Africa on a separate trip, and the experience could not have been better. I value repeat customers in my business. They are hard to earn and easy to lose without great service. I will be a repeat customer for years to come." - Mike B.