Julian Harrison

A native of South Africa, Harrison excels at multi-stop safaris across the continent that go heavy on adventure: walking through the bush in Zambia and Zimbabwe, paddling through (or taking a doors-off helicopter flight over) the Okavango Delta, or assisting anti-poaching teams in their efforts at a place like Lewa Wildlife Conservancy in Kenya. "They have a very active anti-poaching team, and visitors have the option of meeting with members of the team to discuss their tactics — and experience a demonstration of the tracker dogs," Harrison says. Through his long-standing connections with operators like Desert & Delta and Wilderness Safaris, to take just two examples, Harrison can pull off memorable moments for guests: "For a couple celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary in Botswana, I was able to arrange a surprise picnic brunch for them exclusively — accompanied by a guide — in the middle of a large open grass plain surrounded by hundreds of animals in close proximity. The setting was magical and provided a once in a life time moment to cherish forever." Harrison has also been heartened by an increasing number of flights to Africa — including new non-stops between New York City and both Cape Town and Nairobi — and sees them as proof that the various destinations on the continent will continue to grow in popularity.
ADDITIONAL SPECIALTIES: Indian Ocean islands
Languages Spoken: Afrikaans, English, and Zulu
Minimum Daily Spend: From $500 per person per day
Trip Planning Fees: None
julianh@premiertours.com | 800-545-1910 | Philadelphia
"Julian and his staff are professionals from the first inquiry about a destination through its booking and beyond. He checks up on his clients during and after the trip to see you are having a good time and updates you with any news, travel advisories, or flight delays. He knows his business, and I liked how he is able to put together the adventure of a lifetime, without wasting a client’s time on the phone. He saved me a lot of time, got me the best prices, and arranged for safe drivers. I had a tremendously good time knowing I was in good hands." - Evelyn Bennett