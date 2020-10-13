Julian Harrison

A native of South Africa, Harrison excels at multi-stop safaris across the continent that go heavy on adventure: walking through the bush in Zambia and Zimbabwe, paddling through (or taking a doors-off helicopter flight over) the Okavango Delta, or assisting anti-poaching teams in their efforts at a place like Lewa Wildlife Conservancy in Kenya. "They have a very active anti-poaching team, and visitors have the option of meeting with members of the team to discuss their tactics — and experience a demonstration of the tracker dogs," Harrison says. Through his long-standing connections with operators like Desert & Delta and Wilderness Safaris, to take just two examples, Harrison can pull off memorable moments for guests: "For a couple celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary in Botswana, I was able to arrange a surprise picnic brunch for them exclusively — accompanied by a guide — in the middle of a large open grass plain surrounded by hundreds of animals in close proximity. The setting was magical and provided a once in a life time moment to cherish forever." Harrison has also been heartened by an increasing number of flights to Africa — including new non-stops between New York City and both Cape Town and Nairobi — and sees them as proof that the various destinations on the continent will continue to grow in popularity.