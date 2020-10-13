Julia Shore

Though she has visited no less than 121 countries, this advisor certainly has a favorite part of the world—specializing in bespoke itineraries in Croatia and the former Yugoslav Republics. (Shore speaks Croatian, Italian, and German, and is also familiar with Morocco.) She splits her time between the U.S. and Europe, spending most of the year in Croatia
A recent favorite itinerary in her second home country: a multi-generational Jewish heritage tour that included meetings with religious leaders at synagogues in Zagreb, history lessons about post-WWII Yugoslavia, and a visit to the village of Kumrovec, where the grandfather of the family was born. Many of her clients also look to experience these regions through a luxury lens, and she frequently arranges private jet tours, chartered yacht expeditions, and cruise extensions with lines like Crystal and Silversea.
ADDITIONAL SPECIALTIES: Morocco
Languages Spoken: English, Croatian, Italian, German
Minimum Daily Spend: $750 per person
Trip Planning Fees: $500
julia@reidtravel.com | 561-271-1774 | Boca Raton, FL