Judy Stein

Stein is a pro at developing over-the-top trips that combine the finest in accommodations with hand-picked guides and destination specialists along the way. Lately, she's been planning more "couples trips," particularly for groups of couples celebrating milestones like major birthdays, that include special moments, whether it's truffle hunting in northern Italy or a journey through Japan that's filled with surprises. She's also clued in to the latest culinary travel trends and can recommend little-known (but excellent) wineries in Chile, France, or Spain as well as spots like those must-visit taquerias in Mexico City.