Joseph Yudin and Jonathan Rose

Yudin and his right-hand man Rose enrich itineraries with interactions with local experts, including reporters, scholars, chefs, and craftspeople. They’re also clued in to the growing adventure-travel scene in the region. "People are becoming more adventurous,” Yudin says, ticking off just some of the exciting experiences he’s planned in recent years: “Archaeological digs, rappelling into the salt caves by the Dead Sea, powered paragliding flights over UNESCO World Heritage Sights, luxury feasts cooked in the deserts and forests of Israel by gourmet chefs all alone in the wilderness.” While pulse-quickening adventures are trending, Yudin, Rose, and their team can tailor trips to accommodate almost any interest. “We recently set up a special class in a small ancient village in the rolling green hills of the Galilee with a master blacksmith and glass blower and designer who decorates and distributes his work to top restaurants all over the world,” Yudin says. For all the connections and insights this pair of experts can provide, Yudin and Rose still leave room in itineraries for serendipity. “More and more, we’re giving travelers time alone, so they can get lost in the cities, beaches, and hiking and biking trails,” Yudin says.
Languages Spoken: English, Hebrew
Minimum Daily Spend: From $300 per person
Trip Planning Fees: Varies
joe@touringisrael.com | 877-778-8644 | Moshav Nir Yafe, Israel
"What makes Joe so extraordinary is the breadth and depth of his knowledge on nearly every facet of Israeli life. He holds an encyclopedic knowledge of Israeli and Middle Eastern politics and history, and there was no question that he couldn't answer in a clear and intelligible way. He had a rolodex of restaurants suited for our family in each city for every meal, and while there was extensive planning beforehand, he continued to alter the itinerary based on our interests. His attention to the smallest details literally made us feel like royalty, as he has an ability to somehow make even the mundane turn magical. Joe’s guidance, intelligence and nurturing made the experience unforgettable. We were free from any travel headaches and were able to focus on enjoying one another and our trip. He is in equal parts a professor, a humorist, a babysitter, an adventurer, and a local celebrity." - Jennifer Friedland