Joseph Yudin and Jonathan Rose

Yudin and his right-hand man Rose enrich itineraries with interactions with local experts, including reporters, scholars, chefs, and craftspeople. They’re also clued in to the growing adventure-travel scene in the region. "People are becoming more adventurous,” Yudin says, ticking off just some of the exciting experiences he’s planned in recent years: “Archaeological digs, rappelling into the salt caves by the Dead Sea, powered paragliding flights over UNESCO World Heritage Sights, luxury feasts cooked in the deserts and forests of Israel by gourmet chefs all alone in the wilderness.” While pulse-quickening adventures are trending, Yudin, Rose, and their team can tailor trips to accommodate almost any interest. “We recently set up a special class in a small ancient village in the rolling green hills of the Galilee with a master blacksmith and glass blower and designer who decorates and distributes his work to top restaurants all over the world,” Yudin says. For all the connections and insights this pair of experts can provide, Yudin and Rose still leave room in itineraries for serendipity. “More and more, we’re giving travelers time alone, so they can get lost in the cities, beaches, and hiking and biking trails,” Yudin says.