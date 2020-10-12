Jonathan Epstein

The rugged, misty countryside of the British Isles is home to some of the world’s most spectacular places to stay, and Epstein keeps his eye on new openings that could draw clients to lesser-traveled regions like Yorkshire (where the stately Grantley Hall opened last year) and Loch Lomond, home of Cameron House, which is reopening in 2021 after an extensive renovation. “We had a client who was obsessed with hotels, and that was her priority,” says Epstein. “So we designed an itinerary that included special stays in excellent suites. Our strong relationships meant we could really make her experience unique and over the top.”