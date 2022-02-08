John Skelton
Skelton lived in Italy for 15 years—he lectured at Università per Stranieri di Perugia, in Umbria. It's no surprise, then, that Umbria is one of his favorites places to suggest to clients: he likes setting up tours of Perugia's ancient Etruscan forts and visits to the Basicilia of Saint Francis of Assisi, which contains stunning frescoes and sculptures."I have seen more of a shift from cities such as Rome and Florence out to the countryside of Tuscany and Umbria, or to Puglia," he notes. He loves getting to know his clients individually and creating custom itineraries that suit their needs—and he never neglects to include what he calls the "wow factor," a special surprise they aren't anticipating. But he is also keen to scope out the best accommodations: two that have recently caught his include Villa Igiea in Palermo, Sicily, and the new San Domenico Palace in Taormina, Sicily.
Additional Specialties: Culinary Travel
Language(s) Spoken: English, Italian
Minimum Daily Spend: From $750 per person per day
Trip Planning Fees: From $500
Contact Info
john@johnskeltontravels.com | 205-777-8803 | Birmingham, AL
Itinerary
Testimonial
"John has helped us with trips all over the world. Our favorite thing about working with John is is his personal knowledge. He himself has been to just about any place I can name no matter how obscure and can give first hand observations on what it's like. Better yet he really has listened and learned our travel style and preferences and doesn't impose his personal views on us but tailors the trip to what WE want. He has great connections and his follow through is impeccable." - Kelly R.