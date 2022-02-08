John Skelton

Skelton lived in Italy for 15 years—he lectured at Università per Stranieri di Perugia, in Umbria. It's no surprise, then, that Umbria is one of his favorites places to suggest to clients: he likes setting up tours of Perugia's ancient Etruscan forts and visits to the Basicilia of Saint Francis of Assisi, which contains stunning frescoes and sculptures."I have seen more of a shift from cities such as Rome and Florence out to the countryside of Tuscany and Umbria, or to Puglia," he notes. He loves getting to know his clients individually and creating custom itineraries that suit their needs—and he never neglects to include what he calls the "wow factor," a special surprise they aren't anticipating. But he is also keen to scope out the best accommodations: two that have recently caught his include Villa Igiea in Palermo, Sicily, and the new San Domenico Palace in Taormina, Sicily.