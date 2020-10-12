Joe Sandillo

This Spanish speaker organizes once-in-a-lifetime experiences in Cuba. A few past itineraries include a trip to Havana focused on genealogy, a corporate retreat to a family-owned organic farm on the outskirts of the capital, and an art-buying vacation with appointments at some of the country’s top galleries. “Our clients want access to experts who can offer a deep-dive on their areas of interest,” he says. Sandillo credits his expertise to his extensive travels within the country and his undergraduate degree in Latin America Studies. He’s also lived in South America and leverages his extensive network there to organize bespoke itineraries to his other specialty areas of Colombia, Panama, and Peru. Some of the newer hotels that have caught his attention recently include the Amarla hotel in Cartagena — “It’s a great option for clients who want to steer clear of the larger luxury options,” he says. And the “cool and very centrally located” Click Clack hotel in Medellin’s trendy El Poblado neighborhood.