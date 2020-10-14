Jennifer Wilson-Buttigieg

Whether she’s planning a long weekend at Gleneagles, in Scotland, for top travel industry executives or arranging a digital detox for a busy client at Four Seasons Resort Seychelles at Desroches Island, Wilson-Buttigieg goes above and beyond with her personalized itineraries. “I try to begin all my new client experiences with a set appointment or call,” she Wilson-Buttigieg, the co-president and owner of Valerie Wilson Travel. “Then, I remain available behind the scenes, and I always VIP my clients at their destined accommodation with detailed arrival and amenity information.”