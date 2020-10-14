Jennifer Wilson-Buttigieg

Whether she’s planning a long weekend at Gleneagles, in Scotland, for top travel industry executives or arranging a digital detox for a busy client at Four Seasons Resort Seychelles at Desroches Island, Wilson-Buttigieg goes above and beyond with her personalized itineraries. “I try to begin all my new client experiences with a set appointment or call,” she Wilson-Buttigieg, the co-president and owner of Valerie Wilson Travel. “Then, I remain available behind the scenes, and I always VIP my clients at their destined accommodation with detailed arrival and amenity information.”
For Wilson-Buttigieg, making a personal connection is key. “At the end of the day, whether the traveler is 25 or 85, whether a single traveling executive or the contact point for a larger
group, we are people doing business with people and must establish a mutual sense of trust to work together productively. I have the wonderful opportunity to go beyond for my clients and create a constant sense of surprise in terms of what we can offer them with Valerie Wilson Travel's Power of Access, with which we can create many personalized amenities and
opportunities. Neither the special access granted by our partnerships nor the individuation of the amenities themselves could be accomplished without the human element in our business.”
ADDITIONAL SPECIALTIES: Family travel and multi-generational travel
Languages Spoken: English
Minimum Daily Spend: $1,000 per person
Trip Planning Fees: $200
jenniferwb@vwti.com | 212-592-1210 | New York, NY