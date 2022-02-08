Jennifer Schwartz

"Jennifer and her team can put together the trip of a lifetime! She planned my 50th birthday party, which consisted 13 women. It was no small feat to make sure there were activities (enjoyed by all), top-notch transportation, fantastic food and wine, and all the nuances and details were taken care of. She has since planned a couple of other trips for me and my family (all spectacular!) and I have referred her and her team to several different friends and colleagues. She thinks of everything, steers you in the right direction, and likely saves you money and time in the long run by just taking the hassle out of everything. I can't recommend her enough!" - Lisa M.