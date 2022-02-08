Jennifer Schwartz
Schwartz, who speaks English, French, and Italian, has lived in Europe for two decades. Whether it's fishing and digging for clams in the bay of St.-Malo, in northwestern France, or spending a morning at the Healdsburg Farmers' Market followed by a day of wine tastings in Sonoma vineyards, she knows how to make it happen.
"I have always specialized in gastronomic travel," Schwartz says. "We plan where we want to eat and what's interesting to see between meals. Because food and drink are a gateway into the culture of any country, my mission that all meals are special experiences. Our clients have dined in many Michelin-starred restaurants, but increasingly now the road less-traveled, and access to places and people, is the new luxury."
As an American who lives in Florence and Sonoma, Schwartz says, "I'm able to bridge not only the language barrier, but I also understand Americans' expectations. Every day I "walk" though the itinerary to insure it makes sense logistically and is the best use of our guests' time."
Additional Specialties: Italy, Luxury Yachts, Chef and Gastronounique experiences
Language(s) Spoken: English, Italian, French
Minimum Daily Spend: $750 per person
Trip Planning Fees: varies
Contact Info
jennifer@authentic-explorations.com |+39-334-904-3541 | New York, NY
Testimonial
"Jennifer and her team can put together the trip of a lifetime! She planned my 50th birthday party, which consisted 13 women. It was no small feat to make sure there were activities (enjoyed by all), top-notch transportation, fantastic food and wine, and all the nuances and details were taken care of. She has since planned a couple of other trips for me and my family (all spectacular!) and I have referred her and her team to several different friends and colleagues. She thinks of everything, steers you in the right direction, and likely saves you money and time in the long run by just taking the hassle out of everything. I can't recommend her enough!" - Lisa M.