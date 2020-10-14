Jean-Michel Jefferson

A polyglot who has spent more than 20 years planning travel throughout New Zealand, Jefferson shines when it comes to planning niche itineraries. Among the recent trips he’s coordinated: a chartered spearfishing excursion with one of the country’s top experts and a multi-day helicopter safari around the South Island and Fiordland. “One key element throughout these is the incorporation of very special people, at the top of their game,” he says. “These are not normal tour guides or drivers but people with a national reputation and often with national awards to their names.”