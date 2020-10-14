Jean-Michel Jefferson

A polyglot who has spent more than 20 years planning travel throughout New Zealand, Jefferson shines when it comes to planning niche itineraries. Among the recent trips he’s coordinated: a chartered spearfishing excursion with one of the country’s top experts and a multi-day helicopter safari around the South Island and Fiordland. “One key element throughout these is the incorporation of very special people, at the top of their game,” he says. “These are not normal tour guides or drivers but people with a national reputation and often with national awards to their names.”
As Auckland gears up to host the America’s Cup in 2021, Jefferson is seeing new resources poured into the destination, with a new Park Hyatt and another exclusive hotel set to open in the trendy Britomart precinct. With these developments driving added interest from travelers, he and his team are working to broaden the experiences they offer in the city, casting a special eye toward the art and food scenes.
ADDITIONAL SPECIALTIES: Bali, the Maldives, and the Seychelles
Languages Spoken: English, Flemish, French, Gaelic, German, and Russian
Minimum Daily Spend: From $1,000 per person per day
Trip Planning Fees: None
jean-michel@ahipara.com | 64-03-447-3558 | Omakau, New Zealand