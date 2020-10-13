Jack Tydeman

Tydeman loves sending clients to the remote Bawah Reserve, in Indonesia, and the jungle-shrouded beaches and blissful resorts on the Cambodian coast. He is also forecasting renewed interest in Myanmar among Americans; he’s a fan of the country’s under-the-radar Wa Ale island and the Mergui Archipelago. “I arranged a six day, five night cruise through the last untouched paradise of Southeast Asia. Over 800 islands make up this lost paradise, offering pristine snorkeling, deserted beaches and remote sea gypsy 'moken' communities,” says Tydeman of the archipelago. He goes on to describe the rest of the trip, facilitating “remote trekking through the northern mountains of Vietnam into Laos and over-landing through areas dotted with villages, tiered rice paddies and traditional tribal markets. It was an extensive five week tour through Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, and Myanmar, taking in the main cultural, historical and scenic highlights of this diverse and colorful region. Rather than ticking off all the boxes in each country, I focused on unique areas and experiences to make sure the whole trip had variety and diversity.”