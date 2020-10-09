Jack Ezon

TRAVEL ADVISORY BOARD | FAMILY & MULTIGENERATIONAL SPECIALIST
October 09, 2020

Ezon is one of the most creative, innovative, and connected power-brokers in the travel industry with top general managers, guides, and influencers on speed dial. His relationships help him deliver the undeliverable for his black book of clients that includes A-list celebrities, royal families, and a who’s-who on the Forbes 400 list. Jack sits on advisory boards for many hospitality companies, including Aman, Belmond, and Ritz-Carlton, and is celebrated for his ability to deliver meaningful bonding experiences in any corner of the world to the next generation of travelers.

ADDITIONAL SPECIALTIES: Destination celebrations and Italy

Languages Spoken: English

Minimum Daily Spend: None

Trip Planning Fees: From $850

Contact Info

jack@embarkbeyond.com | 212-651-3750 | New York, NY

www.embarkbeyond.com

facebook.com/jack.ezon

instagram.com/jackezon

linkedin.com/in/jack-ezon-7612469

