Ezon is one of the most creative, innovative, and connected power-brokers in the travel industry with top general managers, guides, and influencers on speed dial. His relationships help him deliver the undeliverable for his black book of clients that includes A-list celebrities, royal families, and a who’s-who on the Forbes 400 list. Jack sits on advisory boards for many hospitality companies, including Aman, Belmond, and Ritz-Carlton, and is celebrated for his ability to deliver meaningful bonding experiences in any corner of the world to the next generation of travelers.