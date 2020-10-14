Harlan deBell and Kara Bebell

Recently deBell and Bebell organized a marriage proposal at the Giza Pyramids in Egypt. “The groom-to-be wanted a private proposal in an unforgettable setting,” they say, “and this wonder of the world couldn’t have been a better spot. Under the guise of an after-hours visit, the groom told his soon-to-be fiance that a special experience was awaiting them at the Pyramids. The night began with a camel ride out in the desert that led to the front of the imposing Sphinx. We had secretly helped arrange for private access so he could pop the question in the paws of the sphinx. After she said yes, we had a driver waiting to take them out in the desert to another surprise—a private dinner set up in a tent, complete with stunning florals and a photographer on standby to capture outstanding views of which even Cleopatra would approve.”