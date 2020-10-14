Harlan deBell and Kara Bebell

These siblings fashion trips that spell romance with a capital R. “We are experts in romance travel: honeymoons, destination weddings, proposals, and romantic experiences worldwide,” say deBell and Bebell. “We specialize in creating once-in-a-lifetime experiences for our couples by utilizing our knowledge of the most romantic hotels and experiences around the world. We have insider access and deep relationships with the best-of-the-best wedding industry professionals around the globe, from event planners, designers, florists, confectioners, musicians and celebrity chefs.”
Recently deBell and Bebell organized a marriage proposal at the Giza Pyramids in Egypt. “The groom-to-be wanted a private proposal in an unforgettable setting,” they say, “and this wonder of the world couldn’t have been a better spot. Under the guise of an after-hours visit, the groom told his soon-to-be fiance that a special experience was awaiting them at the Pyramids. The night began with a camel ride out in the desert that led to the front of the imposing Sphinx. We had secretly helped arrange for private access so he could pop the question in the paws of the sphinx. After she said yes, we had a driver waiting to take them out in the desert to another surprise—a private dinner set up in a tent, complete with stunning florals and a photographer on standby to capture outstanding views of which even Cleopatra would approve.”
ADDITIONAL SPECIALTIES: Pet travel
Languages Spoken: English
Minimum Daily Spend: None
Trip Planning Fees: $200
thetravelsiblings@tzell.com | 212-340-0315 | New York, NY