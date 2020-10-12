Greg Tepper

The Founder of Exeter International has grown his company to include offerings throughout Europe, but as an advisor, he remains focused on his first love: Russia and the former USSR. A Russian speaker, he arranges exclusive experiences in both major cultural centers—a private performance from the Georgian national dance company in Tbilisi, say—and more out of the way destinations, like the Armenian countryside, the medieval towns of Russia’s “Golden Ring,” or the Silk Road sites of Uzbekistan.