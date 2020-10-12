Greg Tepper

The Founder of Exeter International has grown his company to include offerings throughout Europe, but as an advisor, he remains focused on his first love: Russia and the former USSR. A Russian speaker, he arranges exclusive experiences in both major cultural centers—a private performance from the Georgian national dance company in Tbilisi, say—and more out of the way destinations, like the Armenian countryside, the medieval towns of Russia’s “Golden Ring,” or the Silk Road sites of Uzbekistan.
Russia, where Tepper lived for years and still spends a significant amount of time, is this advisor’s bread and butter. His latest intel? St. Petersburg, often considered the historic, high-culture counterpoint to hip, fast-paced Moscow, is getting...well, kind of cool. Tepper says the port city has an increasingly diverse dining scene, and he loves booking clients at the newest buzzy, experimental restaurants—complemented by a behind-the-scenes tour to the Hermitage, of course.
ADDITIONAL SPECIALTIES: Central Europe
Languages Spoken: English, Russian
Minimum Daily Spend: None
Trip Planning Fees: $250 (included in cost of trip)
greg@exeterinternational.com | 813-251-5355 | Tampa, FL