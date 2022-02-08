Eric Goldring
Goldring specializes in luxury cruises, sending passengers around the world on lines such as AmaWaterways, Seabourn, and Silversea. He's also known for setting up adventurous culinary experiences, such as eating tarantulas in Cambodia or whisky-and-haggis pairings in Scotland. He often arranges customized shore excursions that travelers wouldn't otherwise be able to book, whether that's "an amazing concert, a dining experience, or a private expedition." Lately, many travelers have inquired about cruises to Antarctica, as well as the Peruvian Amazon. Says Goldring, "The well-traveled are seeking out new places to explore after being quarantined for so long!"
Additional Specialties: Southeast Asia, Africa, River and Culinary/Wine Experiences
Language(s) Spoken: English
Minimum Daily Spend: From $250 per person per day
Trip Planning Fees: Varies
Contact Info
eric@goldringtravel.com | 877-246-5898 or 530-562-9232 | California
Testimonial
"After reading on-line reviews of travel agents almost 20 years ago, my husband contacted Eric Goldring and asked him to help plan a vacation. We were so pleased with Eric hearing what was important to us and advising us accordingly. Even after many very special jaunts, and since my husband has passed, I am traveling solo under the watchful eye of Eric. There is something very special about working with a boutique agency . I have recommendations and highest praise for Goldring Travel!!"- Jeanne C.