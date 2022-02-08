Eric Goldring

Goldring specializes in luxury cruises, sending passengers around the world on lines such as AmaWaterways, Seabourn, and Silversea. He's also known for setting up adventurous culinary experiences, such as eating tarantulas in Cambodia or whisky-and-haggis pairings in Scotland. He often arranges customized shore excursions that travelers wouldn't otherwise be able to book, whether that's "an amazing concert, a dining experience, or a private expedition." Lately, many travelers have inquired about cruises to Antarctica, as well as the Peruvian Amazon. Says Goldring, "The well-traveled are seeking out new places to explore after being quarantined for so long!"