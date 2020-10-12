Ellen LeCompte

This British Isles expert, who has been planning across-the-pond trips for nearly 30 years, curates itineraries that combine urban high style with rural delights. She can leverage her connections to set up private atelier visits and chef-led market tours in London—then whisk you into the countryside for a garden-focused jaunt around Sussex or a lesson in sheepdog herding in the Cotswolds.
Recent experiences LeCompte has planned for clients include a contemporary architecture tour of London, guided by the chairman of the New London Architecture forum, and a visit to the workshops favorite Princess Diana’s favorite designers. Top it off with a stay at one of England’s most luxurious new properties, like London’s Belmond Cadogan or Heckfield Place, in Hampshire.
ADDITIONAL SPECIALTIES: Europe and Africa
Languages Spoken: English
Minimum Daily Spend: $600–$800
Trip Planning Fees: None
ellen@lecomptetravel.com | 804-910-0608 | Richmond, VA