Elizabeth Gordon

Conservation and meaningful cultural experiences are twin priorities for Gordon, whether she’s arranging a visit to Kenya’s Amboseli Trust for Elephants or a day with the Samburu people focused on their traditions. One point of pride is her ability to pair guests with guides who are "amazing storytellers," she says, whether that's in the bush or in the heart of Africa's biggest cities. While Gordon works in a number of countries, she has seen particular interest lately in Rwanda: "We are getting a lot of interest in the new Kwitonda Lodge and people are also loving Magashi Camp in Akagera National Park," she says. Another growing area of expertise is making safaris accessible to people with mobility challenges. "This includes making sure that clients have the proper transfer vehicles and airplanes — some small planes are more wheelchair friendly than others — as well as sensitive, sensible guides and properties that offer easy access to vehicles and rooms," Gordon says.