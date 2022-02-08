Eleanor Flagler Hardy

T+L TOP TRAVEL ADVISOR | LUXURY RAIL SPECIALIST 
February 08, 2022

Since 1983, Hardy and her husband Owen, the co-founders of the Society of International Rail Travelers, have been crafting luxury train journeys along some of the world's most iconic routes. Last fall, she planned an epic 18-day tour of Australia via the Indian Pacific and Ghan luxury trains that included multi-day stops in Kakadu National Park and Uluru. In addition to securing the best cabins, Hardy also excels at at seamlessly integrating off-rail activities and stays, such as adding a safari to a Rovos Rail journey in South Africa, or finding clients the perfect villas in Tuscany before boarding the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express to Istanbul. 

Additional Specialties: Adventure travel

Language(s) Spoken: English

Minimum Daily Spend: From $500 per person per day

Trip Planning Fees: From $400

