Eleanor Flagler Hardy

Since 1983, Hardy and her husband Owen, the co-founders of the Society of International Rail Travelers, have been crafting luxury train journeys along some of the world's most iconic routes. Last fall, she planned an epic 18-day tour of Australia via the Indian Pacific and Ghan luxury trains that included multi-day stops in Kakadu National Park and Uluru. In addition to securing the best cabins, Hardy also excels at at seamlessly integrating off-rail activities and stays, such as adding a safari to a Rovos Rail journey in South Africa, or finding clients the perfect villas in Tuscany before boarding the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express to Istanbul.