Drew Kluska

From his homebase in Adelaide, Kluska orchestrates off-the-beaten-path itineraries that feature outback ranches and lodges, wildlife encounters, and such natural wonders as the Great Barrier Reef. One epic trip he plotted for a multi-generational family took them around the entirety of Australia and included viewing indigenous rock with Aboriginal elders as their guides. Another involved touring the Megalong Valley in New South Wales with an explorer who has earned multiple titles in the Guinness World Book of Records. “Our hand-picked selection of guides and characters across the width and breadth of Australia share their pieces of paradise with gracious hospitality and enormous insight,” says Kluska, who points out that his clients are increasingly drawn to these kinds of authentic experiences that foster meaningful interaction with locals.
Kluska can balance out all the wilderness adventures with access to top-tier cultural experiences at landmarks in cities and stays at such luxurious properties as Bullo River Station in the Northern Territory. “The authenticity there has not been lost in its $10 million upgrade,” he says. “Instead, it has expanded to house and protect a stunning variety of local flora and fauna.”
ADDITIONAL SPECIALTIES: Fiji
Languages Spoken: English
Minimum Daily Spend: $1,000
Trip Planning Fees: None for trips up to $250,000 AUD (~$183,125 USD)
drew@thetailor.com | +61-0-8-8354-4405 | Adelaide, Australia