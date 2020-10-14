Drew Kluska

From his homebase in Adelaide, Kluska orchestrates off-the-beaten-path itineraries that feature outback ranches and lodges, wildlife encounters, and such natural wonders as the Great Barrier Reef. One epic trip he plotted for a multi-generational family took them around the entirety of Australia and included viewing indigenous rock with Aboriginal elders as their guides. Another involved touring the Megalong Valley in New South Wales with an explorer who has earned multiple titles in the Guinness World Book of Records. “Our hand-picked selection of guides and characters across the width and breadth of Australia share their pieces of paradise with gracious hospitality and enormous insight,” says Kluska, who points out that his clients are increasingly drawn to these kinds of authentic experiences that foster meaningful interaction with locals.