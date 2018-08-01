David Rubin's 9-week Brazil, Argentina, and Chile Itinerary

David Rubin is a member of Travel + Leisure’s A-List, a collection of the top travel advisors in the world, and can help plan your perfect getaway. Below is an example of the type of itineraries he creates. To work with David, you can contact him directly at David@DavidTravel.com.

Day 1: Arrive in Rio de Janeiro

Meet your local guide at the Rio de Janeiro airport and transfer to your hotel, located on the Famous Copacabana Beach. During the transfer, your guide will provide you with some introductory information to the marvelous City of Rio de Janeiro. You will see the famous Tijuca Rainforest that hosts the Christ Redeemer statue.

Stay: Belmond Copacabana Palace

Day 2: Rio de Janeiro

Take a visit to the famous Sugar Loaf peak, where you can appreciate Rio's unique landscape. Take the afternoon at leisure — we recommend you enjoy an afternoon walk along the famous Copacabana beach and a self-guided visit to the Copacabana Forte.

Stay: Belmond Copacabana Palace

Day 3: Rio de Janeiro

Take a morning visit to Rio de Janeiro’s Botanic Garden, one of the ten most important ecological sanctuaries in the entire world. The park lies at the foot of the Corcovado Mountain, far below the right arm of the statue of Christ the Redeemer and contains more than 6,000 different species of tropical and subtropical plants and trees, including 900 varieties of palm trees.

Stay: Belmond Copacabana Palace

Day 4: Rio de Janeiro

Spend the day at leisure, ideally on the famous Copacabana or Ipanema beaches.

Stay: Belmond Copacabana Palace

Day 5: Rio de Janeiro

On a full-day tour that's equal parts informative and relaxing, visit the lovely Sitio Roberto Burle Marx Museum and then head to Grubari Beach. Here, settle into the soft sand or dive into the friendly waters. Enjoy lunch at Mirante da Prainha before a picturesque return journey to Rio.

Stay: Belmond Copacabana Palace

Day 6: Niterói and Rio de Janeiro

​Across the bay of Guanabara lies Rio's sister city Niterói. Visit the Niterói Contemporary Art Museum, which houses one of the largest collections of contemporary art in Brazil, and stop by some of the city's municipal buildings, such as the Popular Theater of Niterói and the Memory Hall Roberto Silveira.

Stay: Belmond Copacabana Palace

Day 7: Rio de Janeiro

Take a walking tour of the newly redeveloped port area of Rio de Janeiro. This tour combines the historic highlights of downtown Rio with the modern attractions in the Porto Maravilha area. A quick visit to Rio’s Art Museum (MAR) will provide a panoramic view of the Porto Maravilha area, including the new Museum of Tomorrow. Enjoy the afternoon touring Santa Teresa Neighborhood, a bohemian area with sprawling views of the city. When you're ready, return to your hotel and enjoy the Copacabana Palace Pool.

Stay: Belmond Copacabana Palace

Days 8-11: Ibitipoca

Depart from the hotel and transfer to Reserva do Ibitipoca, located in the state of Minas Gerais. Conceição do Ibitipoca is one of the oldest towns of Minas Gerais, very close to the entrance of Ibitipoca State Park. The Park protects more than 20 caves formed in quartzite, a very rare mineral, and its landscape is composed by rocks, caves, waterfalls, bromeliads and orchids. The property offers two daily guided walking tours included with your stay.

Stay: Reserva do Ibitipoca

Days 9-14: Trancoso

In the early morning, transfer back to Rio de Janeiro, where you will take your flight to Porto Seguro in the state of Bahia. You're about to spend a relaxing week in one of Brazil best beach destinations, Trancoso, a quiet, charming, well-preserved village with a young, international vibe. The colorful houses that line the main square have been converted in to bars, restaurants, stylish inns, craft shops and famous designer boutiques. This small former fishing village is surrounded by beautiful beaches and an exuberant nature with a mild climate all year round, making it a popular choice to visit.

Stay: UXUA Casa Hotel & Spa

Day 15: São Paulo

Head to the sprawling metropolis of São Paulo, arguably South America’s business and culture epicenter. São Paulo is the most dynamic economic center in Latin America. The city is a city with many attractions ranging from cultural tours to shopping. Another important point is the city's culinary side — São Paulo is recognized as one of the largest and best gastronomic centers of the country. The nightlife is very lively and has a plethora of bar, restaurant, and nightclub options for all tastes.

Stay: Hotel Fasano​​​​​​

Day 16: São Paulo

Enjoy a half day city tour of São Paulo, visiting downtown sites, the "Japanese district" in Liberdade, busy Paulista avenue, and Ibirapuera Park. Spend the afternoon at leisure.

Stay: Hotel Fasano​​​​​​

Day 17: São Paulo

Spend the day at leisure before spending an evening out in São Paulo with your local guide for a taste of the Paulista nightlife.

Stay: Hotel Fasano​​​​​​

Day 17: Buenos Aires

Fly into Buenos Aires. Elegant, old-worldly, with a touch of Paris here and a touch of London there, a dash of New York cosmopolitanism and big splash of Italian exuberance, the city also has a strong Latin American personality. Here, everything is grand, on a scale fit for kings: tourists photograph vast steaks at restaurants, Nueve de Julio Avenue ranks as the world's widest, the cemetery is so fancy that it occupies one of the poshest parts of the poshest neighborhood, while the entire city fronts onto the world's widest river.

Stay: Faena Hotel

Day 18: Buenos Aires

Take a private sightseeing tour of the northern area of Buenos Aires, including the beautiful palaces of Palermo Chico, the trendy, globalized Palermo Viejo neighborhood, the craft fairs of Plazoleta Cortéz, and the Buenos Aires Museum of Latin American Art. Afterwards, visit Nuestra Señora del Pilar church and Recoleta Cemetery and the Colon Theatre opera house.

In the evening, a special group wine tasting and dining experience awaits at Casa Coupage, a closed-door supper club that plays with senses, smells, tastes, colors, memories, and experiences.

Stay: Faena Hotel

Day 19: Buenos Aires

Enjoy a full day visit to Estancia Los Patos, a working estate, with a tour of the farm and traditional countryside activities. On hot days, cool off in the outdoor swimming-pool. A warm welcome awaits with empanadas to enjoy before tucking into a criollo-style barbecue.

Stay: Faena Hotel

Day 20: Buenos Aires

Take a historical tour of Buenos Aires, starting Plaza de Mayo square, the site of the founding of the city in 1580. Take a prviate visit to El Zanjón, a beautifully-restored 1830s house in San Telmo, before visiting an open-air antiques market and the port barrio of La Boca. In the evening, head to to Rojo Tango for an evening of Buenos Aires culture. Enjoy dinner and a tango show at a cabaret designed by Philippe Starck, created to bring back nostalgic times when Tango was danced in the streets of Buenos Aires.

Stay

Faena Hotel

Day 21: Buenos Aires

Enjoy a full day tour to Tigre and the Paraná River Delta, with lunch and a guided tour at Isla El Descanso, and a visit to the northern suburbs of Buenos Aires, including Olivos, San Isidro and Acasuso, among the most elegant neighborhoods in Argentina.

Stay

Faena Hotel

Days 22-23: Buenos Aires

Day at leisure to explore the city on your own.

Stay: Faena Hotel

Day 24: El Calafate

Fly to El Calafate, in Santa Cruz. A charming village on the banks of Lake Argentino, El Calafate is an oasis in the middle of the barren Patagonian landscape. It is the gateway to Los Glaciares National Park, an area of lakes, mountains, and glaciers, with astounding scenery that is best seen from one of the various boat tour options available. Perito Moreno Glacier is the area’s main attraction.

Stay: Xelena Hotel

Day 25: El Calafate

Visit the Spegazzini and Upsala glaciers with a Glaciers Gourmet Experience. Starting at Paraje Punta Bandera, take a boat northwest on Lake Argentino, crossing Punta Avellaneda and Boca del Diablo, the narrowest passage in the lake with almost 800 meters. Lunch will be served amidst this stunning glacier landscape. Towards the afternoon, the boat will arrive at Puesto de Las Vacas, an extremely quiet bay in the Canal Spegazzini, where its engines will be stopped to let passengers share a walk coordinated by expert guides.

Stay: Xelena Hotel

Day 26: El Calafate

Taje a full-day excursion to see Perito Moreno glacier, traveling across the Patagonian steppe and the Patagonian Andean Forest. The glacier is currently grinding its way down the mountains directly into an arm of the enormous Lake Argentino. A two-hour circuit introduces you to the fascinating landscape of the glaciers: streams, small lagoons, gullies, crevasses, and plenty of ice formations of the most incredible blues.

Stay: Xelena Hotel

Day 27: Ushuaia

Fly into Ushuaia. Often referred to as "the end of the world," Ushuaia was once a penal colony — but these days, it’s a busy port and the capital of Tierra del Fuego, the largest island in South America. Check in at your hotel, and then enjoy an Ushuaia city trek to admire its magnificent views, stroll along beautiful paths, and hear the stories of those who have made this unique place their home.

Stay: Arakur Hotel

Day 28: Ushuaia

Enjoy a full day visit to the Tierra del Fuego National Park, with trekking and canoeing. Here, mountains are accessible from the sea, and freshwater rivers and lakes mix with the coastal forest. On this excursion, walk around the forest and canoe down rivers and across lagoons to reach Lapataia Bay.

Stay: Arakur Hotel

Day 29: M/V Ventus Australis Cruise

Board the M/V Ventus Australis; the ship departs for one of the most remote corners of planet Earth. During the night we traverse the Beagle Channel and cross from Argentine into Chilean territorial waters. The lights of Ushuaia disappear as we turn into the narrow Murray Channel between Navarino and Hoste islands.

Stay: M/V Ventus Australis

Day 30: Cape Horn and Wulaia Bay

By early morning, Ventus Australis will cruise across Nassau Bay into the remote archipelago that includes Cape Horn National Park. Go ashore on the windswept island that harbors legendary Cape Horn, a sheer 1,394-foot-high rocky promontory overlooking the turbulent waters of the Drake Passage. Then, anchor at fabled Wulaia Bay, originally the site of one of the region’s largest Yámana aboriginal settlements. After a visit to the museum in the old radio station, passengers have a choice of three hikes to explore the region.

Stay: M/V Ventus Australis

Day 31: Pia Glacier and Garibaldi Glacier

Casting off from Wulaia Bay, we retrace our route to the Beagle Channel and sail westward along the southern edge of Tierra del Fuego into a section of Alberto de Agostini National Park called Glacier Alley. After disembarking, we take a short hike to gain a panoramic view of Pia Glacier. Making our way further west along the Beagle Channel, we enter another long fjord and drop anchor near Garibaldi Glacier for another shore excursion.

Stay: M/V Ventus Australis

Day 32: Agostini Sound, Águila Glacier, and Cóndor Glacier

Early in the morning, we will sail through the Cockburn Channel and enter Agostini Sound. From there it is possible to see the glaciers that descend from the middle of the Darwin Mountain Range — some of them reaching the water. Get up close and personal on a Zodiac expedition to the glaciers.

Stay: M/V Ventus Australis

Days 33-36: Puerto Natales

Transfer to Puerto Natales and enjoy three full days of activities and facilities offered by The Singular Patagonia, where you will be staying. The hotel location also allows a wide variety of excursions in Torres del Paine National Park or nearby attractions.

Stay: The Singular Patagonia

Days 37-40: Torres del Paine National Park

Transfer to Explora Patagonia lodge. With over 40 explorations on offer, Explora Patagonia covers all areas in the Park either on foot, horseback, or by van. Explorations, always led by a competent guide from our School of Guides, take place in groups of eight travelers at most and include walks towards crystal clear, woods of lenga trees, hiking to viewpoints and horseback riding through the Park’s pampas (grasslands) and rivers. Horseback riding trips are available for beginners, advanced, and expert riders; therefore, there are no excuses for not living the Patagonian experience riding through the Park along with the gauchos.

Stay: Explora Patagonia Hotel Salto Chico

Day 41: Santiago

Fly to Santiago. Upon arrival to Santiago International Airport, you will be met by guide who will escort to your vehicle for your direct transfer to the W Santiago. Located in the dynamic El Golf district, your neighbors are skyscrapers and world-class restaurants; access to everything else that Santiago has to offer is easy, with excellent transport links at your doorstep.

Stay: W Santiago

Day 42: Valparaiso and Viña del Mar

Chile's Pacific Coast is dominated by two neighboring but quite different cities: Valparaiso and Viña del Mar. A city tour of Valparaiso shows you the Old town and the new; just 10 minutes north lies Viña del Mar, Chile's premier coastal resort, where you'll find fabulous beaches and a bustling commercial sector. On the way back to Valparaíso, make a detour to Casas del Bosque Winery for a tour and wine tasting.

Stay: W Santiago

Day 43: Maipo Valley

Take a trip into the foothills of the Andes Mountains, a popular weekend spot for Santiaguinos that is awash with almond and cherry plantations, sleepy mountain villages, and roadside stands selling freshly baked bread and the ubiquitous empanadas. The excellent soil and climate of this valley is a perfect match for growing red wines, some of which you'll get a chance to taste.

Stay: W Santiago

Day 44: Pedro de Atacama

Fly from Santiago to Calama, and transfer to Pedro de Atacama.

Stay: Alto Atacama

Day 45: Pedro de Atacama

Enjoy the twinkling gem of Chile: the awe-inspiring Atacama Desert. In this brand new glamping expedition, we will take you into the middle of the mighty Atacama where you will dine alfresco to the sounds of a crackling fire. With fine Chilean wine in hand and delicious food filling your stomachs, you can curl up in soft blankets and watch the twinkling star-filled sky.

Stay: Glamping by Alto Atacama

Days 46-47: Pedro de Atacama

Alto Atacama provides excursions designed for people who love nature and extraordinary landscapes. Your local guide at Alto Atacama will be provided a detailed briefing on the different options available, depending on your interest.

Stay: Alto Atacama

Day 48: Santiago

Fly to Santiago for transfer to Easter Island.

Stay: Holiday Inn Santiago Airport

Days 49-55: Easter Island

Fly to Easter Island. Upon arrival to the airport in Easter Island, meet the staff from Explora Rapa Nui who will transfer you directly to the hotel. Enjoy 6 full days on the island with expeditions offered by the property — these include cultural tours, hikes and bike explorations among archaeological remains, volcanoes, beaches, prairies, and cliffs, as well as boat trips or snorkeling explorations where you can explore under the world’s most pristine sea waters.

Stay: Explora Rapa Nui

Day 56: Santiago

Fly to Santiago for transfer to Ponta Dos Ganchos.

Stay: Holiday Inn Santiago Airport

Days 57-63: Ponta Dos Ganchos

Ponta dos Ganchos Exclusive Resort, located in the north of Santa Catarina state, is a haven of green mountains melting into clear waters along the Emerald Coast. Overlooking a stunning vista of three small islands and a white-sand bay, the resort is truly unique and special. There are just 25 sophisticated bungalows, carefully distributed around a private peninsula with splendid ocean views. Ponta dos Ganchos offers an extensive selection of leisure activities, such as fishing and canoeing.

Stay: Ponta dos Ganchos Resort

Day 64: Depart from Florianópolis