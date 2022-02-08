Daria Westerfield

A typical itinerary from this Moscow-born advisor might include a visit behind the scenes at the Bolshoi Theater, a midnight cruise in St. Petersburg, a class in painting matryoshka dolls, and stays at such luxe properties as Hotel Baltschug Kempinski Moscow and the Four Seasons Lion Palace St. Petersburg. Westerfield has been working in the region for 30 years, and while Covid-19 regulations and restrictions are certainly new, handling the complex logistics involved in traveling to Russia is something she is very familiar with. "Since my travel career began in Russia for inbound leisure travelers, government officials, and foreign dignitaries, navigating through bureaucracy and the complications of entering and exiting is second nature to me," she says.