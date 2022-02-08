Danilo Cerqueira

Cerqueira shines at setting up hands-on activities, like a traditional pottery workshop in Corval or horseback riding on Melides Beach. He also shows off his encyclopedic knowledge with an engaging YouTube channel that highlights his favorite places in the country. "To improve our portfolio, we launched our video project. While the world was in lockdown we were shooting all around Portugal," he says. These videos showcase the exclusive experiences and properties that Tempovip has access to. They can provide anything from a low-key family getaway to one of the many luxury villas across the country to an immersive, country-wide romantic road trip