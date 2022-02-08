Daniel Saperstein

Saperstein's itineraries often include stays at small, under-the-radar camps like Sarara or Saruni Samburu that allow for fantastic wildlife watching, as well as cultural immersion in rural communities or time with conservation experts. As more and more travelers return to Africa, Saperstein says, "they're splurging on things like scenic flights, private 'fly camping' for a night, and other special experiences" they might not have asked for in years past. He's keeping a close eye on many new properties opening across Africa, including Xigera Safari Lodge and Singita's Sabora Camp. Perhaps most exciting, he says, is the return of "Mara Toto Camp, which was washed away in floods several years ago. They now have four tents, all with comfortable en-suite facilities. This was done in conjunction with the launch of Mara Expeditions, another small tented camp, offering guests the opportunity to enjoy an authentic yet luxurious safari adventure under canvas in a private game reserve."