Crothur Murphy
Murphy takes a holistic approach to Ireland, showcasing its stunning landscapes and ancient sites as well as its age-old traditions, especially in food and craft. He encourages his clients to travel slowly, suggesting that they drill down on a specific region rather than hopping around the country. With 30 years of experience, he has a network of guides who can arrange anything from a geologic history tour of the famed Cliffs of Moher to a sheepdog demonstration in County Clare—with stays in the country's best castles and homes along the way. A property he is particularly excited about is the Cashel Palace Hotel, set to reopen this spring: "The hotel is undergoing an extensive restoration and renovation and is expected to be ultimate luxury in the heart of Ireland. Its location in Tipperary also allows travelers to break up their journeys from Dublin to the southwest. This grants them more time in the heart of the Irish midlands to explore hidden gems in this destination."
Language(s) Spoken: English
Minimum Daily Spend: $1,500 per couple per day
Trip Planning Fees: None
Contact Info
crothur@craftedireland.com | +353 1 675 2248 | Dublin, Ireland
Itinerary
Testimonial
"We have had the pleasure of working with Crothur Murphy and his Company, Custom Ireland, on a number of occasions for both corporate and personal travel opportunities. In short they have always done a fabulous job in designing unique trips that are truly unforgettable. Crothur is very creative and looks for out of the box experiences, and his attention detail is incredible. We worked with him in 2015 on a VIP customer trip in Dublin that our customers still talk about, and two years latter toured all of Ireland with our family. A trip of a lifetime! To his credit he is very hands on and loves to spend time with his clients. His energy, sense of humor and fun personality makes him a joy to be with. It's a privilege to call him a friend."- Dan G