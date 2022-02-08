Crothur Murphy

Murphy takes a holistic approach to Ireland, showcasing its stunning landscapes and ancient sites as well as its age-old traditions, especially in food and craft. He encourages his clients to travel slowly, suggesting that they drill down on a specific region rather than hopping around the country. With 30 years of experience, he has a network of guides who can arrange anything from a geologic history tour of the famed Cliffs of Moher to a sheepdog demonstration in County Clare—with stays in the country's best castles and homes along the way. A property he is particularly excited about is the Cashel Palace Hotel, set to reopen this spring: "The hotel is undergoing an extensive restoration and renovation and is expected to be ultimate luxury in the heart of Ireland. Its location in Tipperary also allows travelers to break up their journeys from Dublin to the southwest. This grants them more time in the heart of the Irish midlands to explore hidden gems in this destination."