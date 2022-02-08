Crisney Lane

With three decades of Africa experience, Lane knows the ins and outs of seemingly every luxury lodge and camp, including Singita Kwitonda Lodge, in Volcanoes National Park; Kwessi Dunes, in Namibia; and the newly rebuilt Jack's Camp, in Botswana. "I traveled to Kenya in November 2020 to highlight that travel was not only possible but safe—and had clients make last minute trips there too," Lane says. "Clients are actively pursuing their bucket list trips—they don't know what the future holds, so they're saying, 'We need to go now.'"