Corinne Goodman

T+L TOP TRAVEL ADVISOR | AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND, AND THE SOUTH PACIFIC SPECIALIST 
February 08, 2022

An expert in travel to Australia, her home country, Goodman draws on the vast array of experiences available Down Under. Her special-occasion itineraries have included a stay at Lizard Island, on the Great Barrier Reef, and dining under the stars in the outback. She can also arrange active trips, like rafting on an underground river in New Zealand. founded Down Under Endeavours in 1998.

Additional Specialties: Complex multi-country trips, Golf, Multigenerational travel, Special occasions, ConservationSafari, Africa, Maldives, Seychelles, South Pacific Islands 

Language(s) Spoken: English 

Minimum Daily Spend: $1,000 per person per day average

Trip Planning Fees: $500

Contact Info

cg@downunderendeavours.com | 312-951-8517 | Chicago, IL 

downunderendeavours.com

facebook.com/DownUnderEndeavoursInc

instagram.com/downunderendeavours

Itinerary

Australia and New Zealand Sample Itinerary
© Copyright Travel + Leisure. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com