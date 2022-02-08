Corinne Goodman
T+L TOP TRAVEL ADVISOR | AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND, AND THE SOUTH PACIFIC SPECIALIST
An expert in travel to Australia, her home country, Goodman draws on the vast array of experiences available Down Under. Her special-occasion itineraries have included a stay at Lizard Island, on the Great Barrier Reef, and dining under the stars in the outback. She can also arrange active trips, like rafting on an underground river in New Zealand. founded Down Under Endeavours in 1998.
Additional Specialties: Complex multi-country trips, Golf, Multigenerational travel, Special occasions, ConservationSafari, Africa, Maldives, Seychelles, South Pacific Islands
Language(s) Spoken: English
Minimum Daily Spend: $1,000 per person per day average
Trip Planning Fees: $500
Contact Info
cg@downunderendeavours.com | 312-951-8517 | Chicago, IL