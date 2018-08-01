Christina Turrini's 15-day French Polynesia Itinerary

Christina Turrini is a member of Travel + Leisure’s A-List, a collection of the top travel advisors in the world, and can help plan your perfect getaway. Below is an example of the type of itineraries she creates. To work with Christina, you can contact her directly at christina.turrini@frosch.com.

Days 1-5: Bora Bora

Arrive at Fa'a'ā International Airport, near Papeete, Tahiti, the capital of French Polynesia. Transfers to escort you personally from the international to domestic terminal. Check into Air Tahiti and board a short flight to Bora Bora (contact Christina for seating and baggage recommendations!). Transfer by boat to Vaitape, on Bora Bora, for your stay at Bora Bora Pearl Beach Resort. On day 3, enjoy a full-day tour to view sharks and rays, complete with a traditional BBQ lunch on a private motu (a very small island).

Stay

Bora Bora Pearl Beach Resort

Days 6-9: Raiatea

Transfer to Uturoa, on the island of Raiatea, for your stay at Le Taha'a Island Resort and Spa. This is the only Relais & Chateaux property in French Polynesia, located on a secluded islet (Motu Tautau) — it is minutes by boat to the island of Taha'a on one side, with the most perfect view of Bora Bora on the other. Enjoy a 4 X 4 Jeep tour of the island on day 7.

Stay

Le Taha'a Island Resort and Spa

Days 10-13: Rangiroa

Transfer to Avatoru, on the island of Rangiroa. You will stay at Kia Ora Resort and Spa, located on the northwest part of the atoll of Rangiroa (the second largest in the world). Bordered by a white sand beach and a turquoise lagoon, the hotel is

designed in an elegant, contemporary style with subtle Tahitian touches. From scuba diving and drift snorkeling to a Rangiroa vineyard visit, excursions to the Blue Lagoon or the Pink Sand beaches, and exploring the atoll by bicycle, this is Tahiti’s hidden paradise.

Stay

Hotel Kia Ora Resort & Spa

Day 14: Tahiti

Trasnfer to Puna'auia, on the west coast of Tahiti, for your last night in French Polynesia.

Stay

Manava Suite Resort Tahiti

Day 15: Depart from Papeete